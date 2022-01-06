Rain, PM Modi’s absence spoil BJP’s Ferozepur rally

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Ferozepur rally that was projected as the mega launch of party’s election campaigning ended up a damp squib due to rain and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inability to reach the venue due to ‘security breach’.

Prime Minister Modi’s rally was much-awaited as the saffron party is contesting the state elections independently (without Akali Dal) for the first time. All eyes were on the rally as there were expectations that Modi may announce mega projects to woo the agrarian community that is annoyed with the BJP since three contentious farm laws were introduced in 2020.

But PM’s cavalcade got stuck as protesters squatted on the road near Ferozepur’s Piareana village, less than 10 kms from the rally venue. After assessing safety issues, PM’s security agencies decided to return without visiting Ferozepur.

Modi could not enter Ferozepur city even as the state authorities had deployed nearly 10,000 security personnel for today’s event. There was heavy security in the city and roads leading to Ferozepur district headquarters were either sealed or subjected to intense screening of commuters after Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee had given a call to oppose PM’s visit.

Similarly, the rain played a spoilsport for the event. Inspite of a forecast of rain and possible hailstorm in Ferozepur and adjoining districts on Wednesday, the programme was not changed. It was raining since early morning and the venue was damp and slushy. There was no cover and only a small number of people made it to venue on a cold afternoon. People were seen using chairs and political placards to protect themselves from the rain as most chairs remained unoccupied.

Several Union ministers, including Mansukh Mandaviya, Hardeep Puri, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were camping in Ferozepur to make Modi’s address a big event.

In his address, the state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said several buses ferrying party supporters from different districts were stopped by Punjab Police at various places. Sharma said the police authorities buckled under the political pressure to let mobs to block roads leading to the rally venue.

After waiting for over one-and-a-half hours for the PM from the scheduled arrival time, the organisers abruptly announced the culmination of the rally at 2.35 pm, without stating why the star attraction could not turn up at the venue.