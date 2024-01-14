Rain, snow likely in J&K’s higher reaches on Jan 16, 20 due to WD: MeT

The dry weather outlook is largely expected to continue for another 10 days in Jammu and Kashmir with two feeble western disturbances (WDs) set to hit the region in the coming week, said the J&K meteorological centre. The centre said the dry weather was likely to continue till January 24 with feeble WDs approaching on January 16 and 20. (AP)

“Under the influence of these WDs, generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow over isolated middle and higher reaches is expected,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad.

“Overall, no significant weather activity till January 24th,” he added.

Due to arrival of weak Western Disturbance, light snowfall was recorded in Gurez, Drass and other upper reaches of the Valley on Saturday. However, prominent tourist places across Kashmir like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Sonmarg and Doudepathri are still under the dry spell. Srinagar city and other places in Kashmir witnessed bright sunshine again.

The MeT department said the weather outlook for January 25-27 was encouraging. “Possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places from January 25 to 27 as per indications of different models. Will update in coming days more clearly,” Ahmad said.

He said that dense fog with cold day conditions likely to continue till January 16 over plains of Jammu division.

The month of December and January so far have recorded deficit precipitation in J&K with most of the plains and lower mountainous areas are still without any major snowfall. While the Jammu region is facing foggy weather and colder day temperatures than Kashmir.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said at 2.5°C during the night, Jammu City recorded the lowest temperature in January since 2016.

“Today’s minimum temperature is 4.5°C below the usual temperature. On January 24, 2016, Jammu City recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5°C which is also the all-time lowest temperature recorded in the City,” he said on Kashmir_Weather handle on X (formerly Twitter).

The capital Srinagar recorded a low of -4.2 °C on Saturday night, the MeT said in an update.

The southern Pahalgam tourist resort was coldest at -5.5 °C as against previous night’s -0.6°C. The ski resort of Gulmarg in the north recorded temp of -1.2°C around 6.7 degrees above the normal. “Gulmarg was today 3°C warmer than Srinagar,” Arif said.

The meteorological update said the gateway to Kashmir in South Kashmir, Qazigund recorded a minimum of -4°C while the southern area of Kokernag observed a minimum of -2.2°C. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of -4°C.