Rain, snow on cards in Himachal from Feb 19: MeT

Winter chill is likely to return to Himachal after three days of unusually high temperatures as the meteorological (MeT) department has forecast snow and rains in higher and middle hills Sunday onwards.

However, the weather in lower hills and plains would largely remain dry.

The day temperatures in the hills this week have been recorded exceptionally high, making Himachal warmest in the northern India.

The highest temperature at 30°Celsius was recorded in Bilaspur town of the state on February 15, about 8.3°C above the normal. Dharamshala’s temperature had also touched 26° C, about 9° C above normal. This was also the highest temperature recorded in Dharamshala in February.

Meanwhile, director of Indian Meteorological Department’s Shimla centre Surender Paul said that Solan was the warmest place on Friday, recording the maximum temperature of 29.5° C, which was higher than Chandigarh and Delhi.

Una recorded 28°C, while it was 27° C in Sundernagar. Mandi, Bilaspur and Chamba recorded 26°C each, Dhaulakuan 25.9° C, Hamirpur 25.8° C and Barthin 25.7°C.

The state saw an average departure of 6.3ºC in maximum temperatures and were marked above normal.

Dharamshala’s maximum temperature was recorded 24.2° C.

The maximum temperature in state capital Shimla was recorded 21.7°C, Kasauli 20.9° C, Dalhousie 19.1° C and Manali 18°C.

Paul said a fresh western disturbance would activate over the region on Saturday which is likely to cause rains and snow in the middle and higher hills from February 19 to 21.

It is worth mentioning that Himachal has recorded 59% rain deficit in February. The state has recorded only 23.2mm of rainfall against a normal of 58.6mm. Eleven of the 12 districts were rain deficit except Kullu, which recorded 2% surplus rains.

Hamirpur, Sirmaur, Solan and Una were 99% rain deficit. Bilaspur recorded 97% rain deficit and Kangra 94%.

