 Rain, thunderstorm predicted in Punjab from April 13-15 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rain, thunderstorm predicted in Punjab from April 13-15

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2024 08:14 AM IST

The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi.

Ludhiana : The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi.

The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi.
The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi.

“Light to moderate rain, lightening, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected from April 13 to 15,” said director of metrological department, PAU, Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The gusty winds, she said, could also lead to lodging of wheat crop to some extent. Since harvesting has already begun in some parts of the state, the damage won’t be much, she added.

Experts attribute the inclement weather around Baisakhi to a fresh western disturbance that will be active in northwest India on April 12.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from 13th-15th April,” according to the India Meteorological Department bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Rain, thunderstorm predicted in Punjab from April 13-15
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On