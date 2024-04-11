Rain, thunderstorm predicted in Punjab from April 13-15

Ludhiana : The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi. The metrological department at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has issued a rain and thunderstorm warning for Baisakhi.

“Light to moderate rain, lightening, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected from April 13 to 15,” said director of metrological department, PAU, Dr Pavneet Kaur Kingra.

The gusty winds, she said, could also lead to lodging of wheat crop to some extent. Since harvesting has already begun in some parts of the state, the damage won’t be much, she added.

Experts attribute the inclement weather around Baisakhi to a fresh western disturbance that will be active in northwest India on April 12.

“Scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-50 kmph) is predicted over Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana from 13th-15th April,” according to the India Meteorological Department bulletin.