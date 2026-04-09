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Ludhiana: Rain, thunderstorms flatten 8% wheat crop

Unseasonal rains and strong winds on April 7–8, 2026, caused widespread lodging of nearly ripe wheat in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan, significantly threatening the harvest

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 04:18 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The recent unseasonal showers and strong winds on Tuesday and Wednesday nights resulted in significant lodging of the nearly ripe wheat crop across several districts of the state.

Lodging affects the crop in two ways. First, when the plant falls, there is a chance that the stem may touch the ground and may be involved in rooting. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to an assessment by agriculture officials, around 7-8% of the crop in the district suffered flooding due to rains and thunderstorms. Ludhiana chief agricultural officer Gurdeep Singh said, “We have assessed the damage caused to the wheat in various parts of the district and found around 7-8% crop affected due to thunderstorms along with light rain on Wednesday night.”

Lodging affects the crop in two ways. First, when the plant falls, there is a chance that the stem may touch the ground and may be involved in rooting. This would summon the nutrients which the real roots would send to the almost ripe grains at the end of the plant. Second, when the plant falls, it leads to the general degradation of the quality of the grain.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Rain, thunderstorms flatten 8% wheat crop
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Rain, thunderstorms flatten 8% wheat crop
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