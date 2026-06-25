Rainfall activity likely to intensify in Himachal from June 29: MeT

The rainfall activity is likely intensify in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting isolated heavy showers in some areas towards the month-end.

People walking with umbrellas amid rain in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

While isolated rain will continue in parts of Himachal for the next few days, the weatherman has sounded a yellow alert for heavy rain on June 29 and 30 in parts of the state .

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“The rainfall activity is likely to intensify across the state from June 29 onwards, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall at some places,” said IMD Shimla director Shobhit Katiyar.

On Wednesday, rains lashed several parts of Himachal, including Shimla, Dharamshala and Sundernagar.

The maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state during next 2-3 days, thereafter, no significant change is expected in maximum temperatures over many parts of the state during the subsequent 2-3 days.

Monsoon yet to enter Himachal

Even as rainfall activity continues in the state, the southwest monsoon is yet to make its official onset in Himachal Pradesh this year. The normal date for monsoon arrival in Himachal Pradesh is June 25.

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{{^usCountry}} The delay comes despite the monsoon being revived after nearly a two-week pause in its advance across the country. Last year, it entered the state on June 20 and covered it completely by June 24. In 2024, the monsoon arrived on June 27 and spread across the entire state by June 29. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delay comes despite the monsoon being revived after nearly a two-week pause in its advance across the country. Last year, it entered the state on June 20 and covered it completely by June 24. In 2024, the monsoon arrived on June 27 and spread across the entire state by June 29. {{/usCountry}}

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Notably, in the last 30 years, the earliest onset of southwest monsoon in Himachal was on June 9, 2000 and most delayed onset was on July 5, 2010.

Katiyar said that after the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala, it advanced across large parts of peninsular India and northeast India and some parts of eastern India nearly in line with its normal progress. “Thereafter, its advancement slowed after reaching eastern India. The monsoon has now resumed its progress over parts of central, western and remaining parts of eastern India, but its arrival remains delayed over some parts of north-west and west-central India and remaining parts of eastern India,” he said.

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Katiyar said that the onset of the monsoon in Himachal has been delayed beyond its normal arrival date of June 25. The IMD is closely monitoring its further progress and a clearer picture regarding its arrival in the hill state is expected to emerge over the next two to three days.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Wednesday said that conditions are favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days; and some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Uttarakhand during the subsequent 2-3 days.

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Flash flood damages water scheme in Kinnaur; no casualties

A flash flood triggered by light rains in Kacharang Nalla (stream) in Kinnaur district damaged a pedestrian path and disrupted a drinking water scheme on Wednesday, officials said. No casualty has been reported so far, as Kacharang village is located at some distance from the stream.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Neha Negi, tehsildar and other officials visited the spot on receiving information about the incident.

The administration has urged people to remain vigilant near rivers and streams and avoid unnecessary travel during inclement weather