Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rainfall brings down mercury in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Rainfall brings down mercury in Ludhiana

Ludhiana recorded 10.2mm rainfall on Tuesday. However, the mercury will gradually rise from May 25 as meteorologists forecast clear sky.
17.6mm rainfall was recorded in Ludhiana on May 23, bringing down the mercury and respite for residents from soaring heat. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
Published on May 25, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A day after receiving 17.6mm rainfall, the city recorded 10.2mm rainfall on Tuesday.

As per the meteorological department, the city usually records an average rainfall of 23.3mm in May, whereas, in the past two days the city has witnessed 27.8mm rainfall.

According to PK Kingra, head, department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the maximum temperature was recorded at 26°C, while the minimum temperature was 20.2°C.

However, the temperature will gradually rise from May 25 as meteorologists forecast clear sky. The temperature is expected to again cross 40°C by May 27.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP