Rains lash Kashmir; MeT predicts two-day wet spell

Many parts of Kashmir on Friday witnessed fresh rainfall as the MeT has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall till Sunday evening. Many parts of Kashmir on Friday witnessed fresh rainfall as the MeT has predicted heavy to moderate rainfall till Sunday evening. (AP File)

Since morning, rainfall occurred at several places in Kashmir. Srinagar city and other parts observed heavy rainfall in the afternoon. The fresh rainfall led to a slight drop in the day temperature which had witnessed a spike in the last three to four days.

MeT in its daily bulletin said that from today till Sunday the weather will remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/snow in the higher reaches and with the possibility of moderate to heavy rain and snow at isolated places. “The rains will be accompanied by thunder and gusty winds from April 18 evening till April 20,” it said.

The bulletin said that on Monday the weather will remain generally cloudy with the possibility of light rain and thunder at scattered places. “The weather from Monday till the end of the month will remain dry,” it added.

The MeT office has advised farmers to suspend farm operations for next three days and warned about possibility of landslides, mudslides/shooting stones at vulnerable places. “The locals are advised to stay inside/safe places during thunder and lightning,” it added.