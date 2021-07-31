Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Rainwater floods fields in Sangrur villages, Ghaggar flowing near danger mark

The level of Ghaggar river reached 747 feet, just four feet below the danger mark on Friday, giving anxious moments to farmers
By Avtar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:53 AM IST
A farmer uses a boat in his submerged fields in Moonak on Friday. (HT Photo)

The recent rain has inundated fields in many villages of Moonak in Sangrur, damaging crops over 5,400 acres. Besides, the level of Ghaggar river also reached 747 feet, just four feet below the danger mark on Friday, giving anxious moments to the farmers.

The rainwater used to drain out in the Ghaggar through pipes in agriculture fields, but the river is flowing above the installed pipes, said farmers.

Pargat Singh, a farmer from Surjan Bhaini village, said that the over 300 acres of crops have been submerged in his village. The rainwater also affected crops in Moonak, Salamgarh, Makror Sahib, Bangan and other villages in the area.

Tarsem Singh, a farmer from Moonak, said his 14 acres paddy crop submerged in the rainwater.

Former finance minister and Lehra MLA Parminder Singh Dhindsa also visited affected villages and alleged that the state government had not made adequate arrangements in the past four years to save fields from flooding.

Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir said: “We are keeping a watch. If there is any damage, the administration will assess it.”

Sangrur chief agriculture officer Jaswinderpal Singh Grewal said paddy and cotton crops over 5,400 acres have been submerged. “If the level of the Ghaggar decreases, the rain water will drain out, but if the level remains the same, it can affect the crops,” added Grewal.

Farmers encroach upon drainage pipes

Patiala: Farmers have encroached upon drainage pipes in villages of Patran sub-division in Patiala, leading to flooding of 900 acres of agricultural fields.

Farmers of Jogewal, Ghular and Niawali village blocked national highway on Friday evening due to delay on the part of district administration in removing the encroachments.

Villagers alleged that the farmers in the low-lying areas have illegally blocked drainage pipes. “Their crops are under two-feet deep water as some farmers are not allowing local administration to open drainage pipes,” said Balwinder Singh, a farmer in Jogewal village.

Meanwhile, Patran SDM Palika Arora said they are going to register an FIR against farmers for blocking drainage pipes and not adhering to the district administration’s directions.

