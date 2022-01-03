Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rainy week on the cards in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Rainy week on the cards in Chandigarh

According to the India Meteorological Department, two western disturbances are likely to affect the Chandigarh region one after the other in the current week
Light to moderate rain is expected in Chandigarh through the week from Tuesday onwards. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 02:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

With two western disturbances (WD) likely to affect the region one after the other, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in the city from Tuesday evening onwards.

An IMD official said, “Light to moderate rain is expected from Tuesday. The system will be at its peak on Wednesday, when more rain is likely. More precipitation is on the cards even after Thursday, as another WD will affect the region by the end of the week.”

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature went down from 21.5°C on Saturday to 20.8°C on Sunday, normal for this time of the year. On the other hand, the minimum temperature rose from 5.1°C to 6.2°C, one notch above normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain anywhere between 15°C and 21°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 7°C and 13°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Vaishno Devi stampede
Horoscope 2022
Omicron
PM Kisan
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP