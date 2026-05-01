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Raipur Rani: Day after man found dead, police book unknown persons for murder

PSI Pritam Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Raipur Rani police station, said the victim Harinder Singh was a resident of Tira village in New Chandigarh

Published on: May 01, 2026 06:38 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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Raipur Rani police have booked unknown persons for murder of a 33-year-old man whose body was found under a bridge near Khetpurali village on Wednesday morning.

The postmortem was conducted on Thursday and the body was handed over to the family. (HT Photo for representation)

PSI Pritam Singh, station house officer (SHO) of the Raipur Rani police station, said the victim Harinder Singh was a resident of Tira village in New Chandigarh.

Police said the victim was a drug addict and had been admitted to a rehabilitation centre in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) from October last year to April 12. “He had been suffering from leg pain and had earlier visited Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, Chandigarh. On Tuesday, he again left home, informing his family that he was going to the hospital for a check-up, but he never returned,” the police said.

The next day, his body was found under mysterious circumstances. His car, turban, mobile phone and slippers were missing from the spot. He is survived by his wife and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Raipur Rani: Day after man found dead, police book unknown persons for murder
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Raipur Rani: Day after man found dead, police book unknown persons for murder
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