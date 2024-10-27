Raipur Rani shootout: 2 Bhuppi Rana gang members held

Police have arrested two shooters involved in a shooting incident that took place in Raipur Rani on September 20. Police have arrested two shooters involved in a shooting incident that took place in Raipur Rani on September 20. (Representational image)

The shooters are aides of Bhuppi Rana gang, who was targeting Goldie, a resident of Khedi village and member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. They had allegedly fought while in jail and planned the attack on Goldie last month.

On October 21, the detective staff team arrested Akshit, a 25-year-old resident of Yamunanagar. He was taken into police custody for five days for interrogation. Subsequently, Dhruv, aged 26 and a resident of Delhi, was caught from Yamunanagar, on October 25.

ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj detailed how Dhruv, along with two accomplices, approached Goldie on a motorcycle and opened fire. Investigations revealed that the accused had stolen a vehicle from Barada, Ambala, approximately three months earlier. They parked the stolen car at a crusher site in Raipur Rani before executing the shooting and fleeing in the same vehicle.

Police have recovered an illegal firearm from the possession of the arrested shooter, Dhruv, along with the stolen Swift car used in the commission of the crime.

Both accused are in police remand, with Akshit set to be held until October 27, while Dhruv remains in custody for six days. Investigations are on, and police expect to uncover connections to other suspects and incidents through further questioning.

A case under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal act done in furtherance of common attention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered at the Raipur Rani police station.