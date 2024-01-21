close_game
Raj Bhawan celebrates foundation day of Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 22, 2024

The vibrant cultures of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura took centre stage as the foundation day celebrations were held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.

The vibrant cultures of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura took centre stage as the foundation day celebrations were held at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here on Sunday.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit presided over the festivities, acknowledging the unique contributions of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura to India’s cultural tapestry, according to an official release. (HT File Photo)
Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit presided over the festivities, acknowledging the unique contributions of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura to India’s cultural tapestry, according to an official release. (HT File Photo)

The event aimed at fostering national integration brought together over a hundred dignitaries, officials, and representatives from various walks of life to celebrate the rich heritage and diversity of these northeastern states.

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit presided over the festivities, acknowledging the unique contributions of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura to India’s cultural tapestry, according to an official release. The event showcased traditional dances, music and poetry recitation by students of the northeastern states studying in Chandigarh, providing a platform for residents of Punjab to experience and appreciate the cultural nuances of the northeastern regions. Recording of the video message from Meghalaya governor Phagu Chauhan was played for the audience and a documentary on sister states was also shown.

Additional solicitor general of India Satyapal Jain, additional chief secretary to governor of Punjab, K Siva Prasad, adviser to administrator UT Chandigarh, Nitin Kumar Yadav and other senior officers from Chandigarh.

