Raj Bhawan is not there to fulfil political promises: Himachal governor

“Raj Bhawan is not there to fulfil the political promises by any leader,” said governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, while clarifying his stance on allegations by Himachal Pradesh revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi regarding delays in approving the government’s proposal regarding the suspension of the Forest Conservation Act to allocate land to landless individuals. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. (PTI)

He was interacting with the media after flagging off the trucks carrying relief material to Kullu on Friday. The issue of suspension of Forest Conservation Act in tribal areas of the state paving way for the tribal people to get Nautor land seems to have become a tipping point between the Himachal governor and revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi.

Negi had, in an interview with media, had expressed his displeasure over the non approval of cabinet proposal regarding Nautor. Nautor is waste land owned by the central government outside towns, reserved and demarcated as protected forests and given for use with the sanction of a competent authority.

The revenue minister has said that this proposal has been pending in the Raj Bhawan for around two years. Negi said that he will meet the governor once again and try to get the proposal approved. If even then positive results are not achieved, then he will use the right of peaceful protest given in the Constitution. The revenue minister had said that if needed, he will also take to the streets along with the public.

Shukla on Friday, said, “We have not blocked the proposal. Certain questions were raised, and we are awaiting responses from the state government. Raj Bhawan has no intention of halting the process.”

“We have sought clarity on specific details such as the number of beneficiaries and their names. Without proper documentation, it is not possible for us to proceed. The Raj Bhawan functions within the framework of the law and is not here to fulfil political promises,” he said.

“Minister may not respect the Raj Bhawan, but the Raj Bhawan respects him. The revenue minister has taken the oath of office here. He is a minister of the government,” said the governor while adding that the minister can come for talks whenever he wants.

The Nautor rule was passed in Himachal Pradesh in 1968. As per the rule, there was provision for providing land to those who had less than 20 bighas and the government used to provide up to 20 bighas of land on minimum tax. This rule had benefited thousands of landless people in the state.

In 1980, the Forest Conservation Act was implemented and the Nautor rule ended. But it continued in tribal areas for a long period of time. Later, the Supreme Court directed strict implementation of the Forest Conservation Act across the country and it stopped all Nautor land allotment in tribal areas as well.

Attack on Raj Bhawan is well thought out conspiracy: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “Raj Bhawan has dignity which is being deliberately tried to be tarnished. The chief minister should intervene in this matter and stop such dirty politics. Such politics against every institution is not in the interest of the state. Leaders must think before making any kind of statement against Raj Bhawan.”

Thakur said, “ To shine in politics, leaders are making absurd statements. Such a tradition is not right in any way. There has never been a tradition in Himachal to target the Raj Bhawan for their petty politics. The way Raj Bhawan is being targeted, it is clear that the people sitting in the government want to divert the attention of the people of the state from their failure.”

Out of issues BJP now dragging Raj Bhawan: Chauhan

The CM’s chief media adviser Naresh Chauhan criticised the Opposition for politicising every “trivial matter”.

“There is very co-ordial relation between government and Raj Bhawan. Opposition, especially leader of Opposition Jai Ram does not have any issues and owing to his political compulsions have been raking up trivial matters. It is unfortunate to drag Raj Bhawan for political gains.”

Matter inordinately delayed: Negi

Revenue minister Negi, when contacted, said, “The matter has been inordinately delayed. We have already clarified the queries of Raj Bhawan and will do it again. The proposal for suspension of Act was done earlier also to benefit the people and we will be making all the efforts for the same.”

Targeting former CM Jai Ram Thakur, Negi said, “ BJP has failed to provide land during its tenure and thus is creating roadblocks as they do not have any intention to work for welfare of people of tribal areas.”