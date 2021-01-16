Raj Bhawan versus Haryana govt:Opposition expresses shock over govt opposing governor

Opposition leaders in Haryana expressed shock over the embarrassing treatment meted out to governor Satyadeo Narain Arya by the state government, who termed his orders to extend services of a Red Cross Society official ‘illegal’ before the Punjab and Haryana high court.

Responding to an HT story, state Congress chief Kumari Selja said a constitutional crisis has been perpetrated in the state. “This is something unheard of. It seems the right hand does not know what the left one is doing. Either the governor or the chief minister should go,’’ Selja said.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Chautala said it is shameful and the CM has asked the advocate general to resign. “The governor is the constitutional head. How can his own government term his orders illegal? And what about the arbitrary appointments of BJP cronies made by the chief minister every now and then. Will the advocate general have the courage to term ‘illegal’ as well,’’ Chautala said.

Expressing shock at the development, former Haryana minister Karan Dalal said that the advocate general and the chief minister should quit for this impropriety.

“What kind of a government is this? I have never heard anything like this before. The government has severely undermined the office of the governor, who is the executive head of the state,’’ Dalal added.