Three dedicated pipelines will be laid from Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar district of Haryana to supply potable “surplus rainwater” between July and October to Rajasthan under an agreement both the BJP-ruled states inked in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Monday.

Union Minister Amit Shah witnesses the exchange of MoUs between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini for the Haryana-Rajasthan Yamuna Water Project, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

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Once the project is complete, about 580 million cubic meters (MCM) of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three dedicated underground pipelines from July to October. The three pipelines will have a diameter of more than 3.6 metre to supply surplus rainwater to the people of Rajasthan and parts of Haryana.

In a statement issued here, Haryana government quoting Union home minister Amit Shah said that the framework of this agreement, prepared by Haryana, Rajasthan, and especially the Central Water Commission (CWC), “will stand as a dispute-free agreement for many decades to come.”

“Following this agreement, drinking water will be supplied to the districts of Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan as well as the Bhiwani and Fatehabad areas in Haryana,” reads the statement.

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{{^usCountry}} As per the agreement that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma signed pertains to construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project and it resolves three-decade-old water-related problems faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per the agreement that Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma signed pertains to construction and implementation of the Yamuna Water Project and it resolves three-decade-old water-related problems faced by the people of Haryana and Rajasthan. {{/usCountry}}

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Union jal shakti minister CR Patil, and senior officials from the central government and the state governments were also present on this occasion.

“This agreement is an excellent example of the ‘solution through dialogue’ mantra given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This agreement demonstrates that if states move forward with the spirit of cooperative federalism, even a problem persisting for three decades can be resolved easily,” said the Union home minister in his address.

Shah said that under this agreement, approximately 580 MCM of water will be supplied from the Yamuna Canal to Rajasthan through three underground pipelines from July to October. He said that these three pipelines having a diameter of more than 3.6 metres will provide drinking water to the people of both Rajasthan and Haryana.

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“This agreement is an excellent example of a win-win situation for both states,” Shah said, adding that this agreement will help in resolving the drinking water problem, particularly in Rajasthan. He said the water that was earlier going waste will now be stored in large ponds to recharge the groundwater level.

The Haryana government said that the agreement has carefully addressed financial responsibilities, cost-sharing, water allocation, water release protocols and maintenance arrangements.

“This scientifically comprehensive agreement also incorporates the operation and maintenance of infrastructure, monitoring systems, transparency measures and a dispute resolution mechanism,” reads the statement.

The project seeks to facilitate the conveyance of Rajasthan’s allocated share of Yamuna waters through an underground pipeline system from the Western Yamuna Canal, enabling the state to effectively utilise the water allocated to it under the 1994 memorandum of understanding on the sharing of utilisable surface waters of the Upper Yamuna Basin.

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In his address, Saini said that a series of meetings were held between Haryana and Rajasthan under the chairmanship of the Union jal shakti minister regarding the Yamuna water project. The chief minister said that prior to the signing of the MoU, various aspects of the project had been discussed in detail under the leadership of Union jal shakti minister.

“Under the MoU signed today, Rajasthan will utilise the surplus rainwater available in Haryana between July and October through a dedicated pipeline for drinking water purposes,” Saini said, adding that the agreement was finalised after extensive deliberations on all related issues.