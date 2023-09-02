Rajesh Khullar is chief principal secretary to Haryana CM

The Haryana government on Friday appointed Rajesh Khullar as chief principal secretary to the chief minister with immediate effect. He succeeds DS Dhesi, who has been appointed as the principal adviser (urban development).

Rajesh Khullar, known as a tough task master, is expected to tone up the administration, particularly with regard to last-minute delivery of the government’s welfare schemes. (HT File)

The 1988-batch IAS officer Khullar’s appointment, a day after his superannuation, comes at a time when the state government is bracing for the Lok Sabha and assembly polls next year. Khullar, known as a tough task master, is expected to tone up the administration, particularly with regard to last-minute delivery of the government’s welfare schemes.

According to an order issued by chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, the terms and conditions of Khullar’s appointment as “chief principal secretary to chief minister “ will be issued later.

Khullar’s last posting was financial commissioner (revenue) and additional chief secretary (ACS-school education, information and public relations). Prior to that, he had a three-year stint in the World Bank as executive director. However, he came back to join his parent cadre in February 2023 following a request by the state government, six months before his superannuation in August.

Dhesi, also a former chief secretary, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overall superintendence and guidance of the metropolitan development authorities in Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat.

