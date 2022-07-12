Rajinder Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy And Planning Board

The Punjab government has appointed Rajinder Gupta as the chairperson of Trident Group, and vice-chairperson of the Economic Policy and Planning Board.

Gupta, who has also served as the vice-chairperson of the Planning Board previously, has been appointed for a tenure of three years. After the AAP-government came into power, the Planning Board was dissolved and replaced with the State Economic Policy and Planning Board.

Gupta was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 for his exemplary work in the field of trade and industry. He also holds several strategic positions, including chairperson of the Advisory Council of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for the states of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, chairperson of the Punjab Engineering College board of governors, and member, Cleveland Clinic International Leadership Board.

Under his leadership, the Trident Group has become one of the fastest-growing companies in India, with a presence in around 150 countries. While the group began with a solitary unit making high-quality yarn, in due course it catapulted to becoming the world’s largest terry towel manufacturers, one among the leading yarn spinners of India and the largest manufacturer of wheat-straw-based paper.

