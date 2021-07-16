Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajinder Gupta reappointed as chairperson of PEC board of governors

The Punjab Engineering College board of governors, which is constituted for three years, were reconstituted on July 16
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUL 16, 2021 10:35 PM IST
Rajinder Gupta has been the chairperson of the Punjab Engineering College board of governors since 2018. (HT Photo)

Trident Group chairperson Rajinder Gupta was reappointed as chairperson of the reconstituted Punjab Engineering College board of governors on Thursday

Gupta, who has been honoured with the Padma Shri, has been holding the office since 2018. The reconstitution of the board was approved by Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore as per a notification of the ministry of human resource development, department of secondary and higher education in line with the bylaws of PEC University of Technology Society.

The newly constituted board of governors includes PEC alumni and prominent industrialists Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD Tata power Company Limited; Amit Syngle MD and CEO Asian Paints Limited and Gurpratap Singh Boparai Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Limited, professors Siby John and Uma Batra, and members of the outgoing board Kiran Malhotra and Arun Kumar Grover.The board of governors is constituted for three years.

