Rajindra Hospital: Stray dog found with infant’s severed head in Patiala

A stray dog was seen carrying an infant’s severed head near the ward number 4 of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday evening. Eyewitnesses said the sight of a dog roaming freely on hospital premises at around 5.30 pm with the infant’s head sent shockwaves among attendants and patients. A stray dog was seen carrying an infant’s severed head near the ward number 4 of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday evening.

Health minister Dr Balbir Singh has ordered an inquiry. The matter is being probed keeping all angles in mind, he said. The recovered head has been handed over for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, medical superintendent Dr Vishal Chopra said no baby has been missing from the hospital. “All child deaths in the recent past were properly documented and handed over to families. It appears that the remains were dumped outside hospital premises,” he said.

Even as the hospital distanced itself from it, questions are being raised as to how stray dogs roam unchecked inside the premises of one of Punjab’s biggest hospitals. The incident has sparked outrage among attendants, who allege that poor sanitation, lack of security and negligence of hospital authorities have turned Rajindra Hospital into a place of fear rather than safety.

Patiala SP Palwinder Cheema said an investigation has been launched to ascertain the origin of the remains. Cops are yet to register an FIR.