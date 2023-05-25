Rajiv Kumar Gupta takes over as GMADA chief administrator

Rajiv Kumar Gupta, a 2016-batch IAS officer, took charge as the chief administrator of GMADA in Mohali on Wednesday.

He was earlier posted as secretary, Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training.

On Day 1, the officer held series of meetings with different wings, including policy, engineering, Estate Office, planning and finance, to take stock of their working. He reviewed the status of ongoing works, upcoming projects and financial position of the development authority.

Gupta urged the employees to provide transparent, clean and swift delivery of public services. He asked them to adopt public-centric approach and ensure no public harassment took place in GMADA offices. Further, he asked them to work diligently and ensure that all projects meet the stipulated timeline.

Showing concern over illegal constructions in different areas, he asked the officials concerned to take regular action and put a complete end to such activities.

An alumnus of Punjab Engineering College and a post-graduate in English Literature from Panjab University, Gupta has earlier served in different capacities, including director higher education, Punjab; managing director, Sugar Federation Punjab; managing director, Punjab State Agriculture Development Bank; and additional secretary, employment generation and additional mission director, Ghar-Ghar Rozgar Mission.

He also served as additional deputy commissioner in Mohali, Rupnagar and Chandigarh, where he was also posted as joint commissioner-cum-secretary, municipal corporation.

Apart from this, he was previously the district transport officer, Rupnagar, sub-divisional magistrate, Kharar, and estate officer, GMADA.

