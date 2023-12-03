Rajoana case: SGPC to take final call on December 3

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Saturday conducted a meeting of representatives of Sikh organisations to discuss the issue of Balwant Singh Rajoana, death row convict in former chief minister Beant Singh assassination case.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only leaders of the allying organisations attended the meeting. Those who were present included SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Damdami Taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa, Takht Patna Sahib managing committee president Jagjot Singh Sohi’s representative Lakhwinder Singh (he joined the meeting online), Takht Hazoor Sahib management board representative Paramvir Singh, former Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) presidents Paramjit Singh Sarna and Manjit Singh GK, and SGPC opposition member Jaswant Singh Purain.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

After the meeting, the SGPC spokesperson said discussion was held on a letter sent by Rajoana, in which he asked the SGPC to revoke the mercy plea filed by it for commutation of his punishment as the Union government is not taking decision on it even after 11 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhami said the Sikh leaders have put up their suggestions, which will be discussed in the executive committee meeting to be held on Sunday. The final decision will be taken in the meeting.

Objects to allotment of Nankana Sahib land to a Trust

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday objected to allotment of a large chunk of land owned by Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, birthplace of Guru Nanak, in Pakistan, to a Trust for other projects.

In a statement, SGPC president Dhami said, “I have been informed by the family of Rai Bular Bhatti, contemporary follower of Guru Nanak, that Pakistan government has acted to allot 60% land of the gurdwara to a Trust”.

“The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee should also take legal measures to stop this,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}