Rajouri braveheart’s daughter to join Haryana Police as sub-inspector

More than 19 years after her father made the supreme sacrifice for the country in Rajouri of Jammu and Kashmir, Nancy Saini of Kurukshetra will now be serving in the Haryana Police. A resident of Sector 2 of Kurukshetra, Nancy has been selected for the post of sub-inspector in the Haryana Police. Nancy’s father Mangat Ram had served in the Indian Army Service Corps. He belonged to Yamunanagar and had died in August 2002. Nancy attributed her success to her family, especially her mother Sunita Raini and brother Gaurav Saini, who supported her throughout her journey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Unfair means: Three Haryana institutions to hold hearings on Nov 9

Three polytechnic institutions of Haryana will hold hearings on November 9 into the unfair means cases registered during the examinations of Haryana State Board of Technical Education (HSBTE) held in September and October. An official spokesperson said HSBTE has prepared a consolidated list of cases and the schedule to hold hearings. “The cases from serial number 1 to 80 will be taken up in government polytechnic college in Ambala City, while cases from serial number 81 to 184 would be taken up in Chhotu Ram Polytechnic (Rohtak) and those from serial number 185 to 261 in government polytechnic education society Manesar in Gurugram 10am onwards,” he added. The list of such cases have been compiled by the board and uploaded on the official website hsbte.org.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}