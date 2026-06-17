Rajouri: JCO among 4 soldiers injured in accidental grenade blast along LoC

At least four soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured in an accidental grenade blast--third such incident in the past eight days involving army personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) since June 9 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured soldiers, who belonged to 4 Kumaon Unit, were identified as Subedar Nain Singh, Havildar Subhash Singh, Agniveer Aman Singh and Agniveer Gaurav Singh. (File)

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In the latest incident on Tuesday, a JCO and three other soldiers were injured in Kalal area of Nowshera sector, said officials.

“The soldiers were on an operational duty when a grenade accidentally exploded causing injuries to them,” said an army officer, who declined to be named.

“All the injured are safe and stable. There is no foul play,” he added.

The officer informed that the injured soldiers were evacuated to Udhampur Command Hospital for treatment.

The injured soldiers, who belonged to 4 Kumaon Unit, were identified as Subedar Nain Singh, Havildar Subhash Singh, Agniveer Aman Singh and Agniveer Gaurav Singh.

The army has not issued any official statement yet.

On June 12, two soldiers were injured in similar grenade blast during a training exercise along the LoC in Malti sector of Poonch.

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{{^usCountry}} Similarly, on June 9, two soldiers had died in an “accidental” grenade blast along the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Similarly, on June 9, two soldiers had died in an “accidental” grenade blast along the LoC in the Uri sector of Baramulla district {{/usCountry}}

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Suspected Pak drone sighted

A suspected Pakistani drone was sighted over a forward village along in Rajouri district late Monday.

The drone-like object with a blinking light was seen hovering in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

Officials said the suspected drone returned after briefly hovering between Mahadev Gap and Kalal village.

Security forces searched the area Tuesday morning to ensure there is no airdropping of any payload like narcotics or weapons. However, nothing objectionable was recovered during the search operation.