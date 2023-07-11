Rajpura thermal plant unit flooded, shut down in Punjab

Following incessant rain in Rupnagar and Patiala, coupled with heavy flow of water from the Sutlej and Ghaggar, trouble has mounted for people as low-lying areas have been flooded, leading to damage to personal and public property.

Indian Army personnel rescue people stuck in the flood-affected Sanauri Adda area after heavy monsoon rains caused rapid rise in the water level of Badi Nadi river in Patiala district. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Heavy rain in the districts and catchments areas of Ghaggar and Sultej has caused damage in plains. Water flow damaged roads, crippled power supplies, and 700 MW unit of Rajpura thermal plant was shut down as it was flooded. Nearly 41 power grids in entire Punjab, mostly in Rupnagar, Patiala and Fatehgarh Sahib were shut down because of flooding.

Ropar, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Rajpura, Sanaur, Bassi Pathana and Samana are worst affected sub-divisions. The Indian Army and NDRF has been called in Patiala and Rupnagar districts for rescue operations.

The defunct portion of Sutlej Yamuna Link canal in Punjab was flowing in full capacity, leading to heavy spillage in Rajpura area.

The army and district administration rescued a dozen patients and other staff members from Neelam Hospital in Patiala, and nearly 800 students of a private university on late Sunday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 100 villages in Devigarh, Sanaur, Balbera and other areas adjoining to Ghaggar and Badi Nadi in the city have been flooded. Here, agriculture fields have submerged leading to crop loss to farmers. The water level is increasing with every hour in these areas.

Hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places in Patiala by the district administration, as water entered Chinar Bagh, Urban Estate, Friends Enclave, Gobind Nagar and other low-lying areas.

As the day progressed, all seven rivulets, including Ghaggar and Badi Nadi, flowed above danger mark, causing concern over massive flooding.

“Massive rain in catchments areas of Ghaggar and Sutlej-based rivulets in Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, has troubled us, as Ghaggar flows from Patiala. Defunct SYL has caused more damage, as it broke from many parts, leading to flooding in Rajpura, Ghanaur, and other areas,” said DC Sakshi Sawhney.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SYL spillage also caused damage in Fathegarh Sahib and Bassi Pathana sub-division.

In Rupnagar, rivers and rivulets had excessive water flow, resulting in waterlogging throughout the entire district. Some roads were totally damage, as water flow cut roads, disconnecting Chamkaur Sahib to Ropar link. Water entered IIT Ropar premises and damaged valuable property.

River Ghaggar, which enters Patiala near Chandigarh-Ambala road, was carrying almost 1,42,400 cusecs of water while the danger limit is 53,900. Its flowing at 15.5 feet almost 5.5 feet above the danger mark. Similarly, Tangri river, Badi Nadi, Dhankansu Nullah, Markanda Rivers were also flowing above danger level.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON