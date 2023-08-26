Halwara airport project on track: MP Arora

Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora on Friday said that the Halwara airport project is on track and would be completed soon.

Arora visited the project site along with ACA Glada, ADC Ludhiana, SDM Raikot, SE PWD and AAI officers to review the ongoing construction work.

He discussed every point with the officials minutely such as parking bay for aircrafts, linkage with main runway of the Air Force, fitting of air-conditioners (ACs), lighting, CCTV cameras, firefighting arrangements, power connection, security by the Punjab Police once the airport is operational, parking space, entrance and outer elevation of building of terminals.

Arora asked the officials to apprise him in case there is any kind of hindrance in the smooth working of the project at any level. He said there will be no shortage of funds for the project.

Further, Arora said not only the business community of Ludhiana but of whole of the state has its eyes on the project. The project has already been delayed due to various reasons in the past, he said, and strongly told the officials to not miss another deadline for completion.

Portion of elevated road to be open soon

Arora along with concerned officials took a test ride on a portion of the under-construction elevated road from entrance on the Ferozepur Road to mini-secretariat. The patch will be opened to the public in the next 7 to 10 days after completion.

He also directed the officials concerned to complete a portion of the elevated road up to Bharat Nagar Chowk and bus stand as early as possible to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

