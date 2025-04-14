Rally at Talwandi Sabo: Gear up for 2027 comeback, Sukhbir asks Akali Dal workers

BATHINDA : A day after being re-elected as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal gave a clarion call to party supporters to prepare for bringing the party back to power in the 2027 assembly elections. A day after being re-elected as president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Sukhbir Singh Badal gave a clarion call to party supporters to prepare for bringing the party back to power in the 2027 assembly elections.

Addressing a political rally on the occasion of Baisakhi at Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda, Sukhbir emphasised that the 104-year-old SAD remains the true “waris” (custodian) of Punjab and Punjabi interests.

“Once our workers decide to bring SAD back to power, we will form the next government,” he said, adding “I assure you that our government will eradicate the gangster culture and drug mafia from Punjab.”

Sukhbir urged voters not to be swayed by parties that have failed to deliver in the past seven years, taking a direct swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He accused the AAP government of sidelining Punjabis by recruiting people from outside the state.

“The SAD will always stand for protecting the rights of Punjabis. This government is appointing youth from Haryana and Rajasthan. If we come to power, we will prohibit non-Punjabis from buying agricultural land in Punjab,” he declared.

He also positioned the SAD as the only true regional party fully committed to Punjab’s progress, unlike national parties like AAP and Congress, which he called “Delhi-centric” and lacking in commitment to the state.

Sukhbir also targeted the BJP-led central government, accusing it of undermining Sikh religious institutions after the SAD’s break from the NDA over the now-repealed farm laws.

“This conspiracy began when we opposed the three farm laws. Since then, the Centre has tried to bring its puppets to the forefront. It expanded the management of Sri Hazur Sahib and Patna Sahib Boards and took control of the DSGMC by inducting its leaders into the BJP. It also created a new gurdwara committee for Haryana,” he said.

In a scathing attack on three jathedars, who were recently removed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Sukhbir said: “It’s unfortunate that our jathedars, who should protect panthic interests, have played into the hands of these forces. I applaud the SGPC for removing the anti-Sikh forces’ grip over our Takhts.”

Bathinda MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal also addressed the gathering, asserting that the SAD does not need alliances to return to power.

“Our party is fully capable of contesting and winning the elections on its own,” she said, adding: “It’s unfortunate that even today, Sikhs continue to struggle for an independent religious identity.”

Amtripal to be CM face: Jailed MP’s outfit

At another political conference held at Talwandi Sabo, the leadership of the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De announced that the jailed independent MP Amritpal Singh will be the CM candidate in the 2027 assembly polls.

Addressing the gathering, another independent parliamentarian from Faridkot, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, urged the party supporters to start preparing for the next elections as the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De intends to focus on seats across the Malwa belt.

He said that Amritpal would contest from a seat in the Malwa region.

On the occasion, the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), the Bahujan Samaj Party and gangster-turned-politician Lakwinder Singh, alias Lakha Sidhana, also organised parallel rallies in the historic town.