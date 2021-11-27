Rambagh encounter: Shutdown in Srinagar downtown over killing of militants

The parts of Srinagar especially the old city (downtown) observed shutdown against the killings of three militants at Rambagh on Wednesday whom the police described as militants of the TRF, including its commander Mehran

Shops in most of the areas in the old city and some pockets the civil lines remained shut, however, the transport was plying without any hindrance. No group had given a call for Friday’s shutdown. On Thursday also, some areas in the old city witnessed shutdown. The mobile internet has been suspended in some parts of the old city by the authorities after the killings of three militants.

Former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday raised “doubts” over the killing of three militants at Rambagh.

The police had on Wednesday said the militants, including TRF commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla, were moving in a Santro car when they were signalled to stop. But instead of stopping, the trio fired indiscriminately at the police party and was killed in the ensuing gunfire.Even locals had raised suspicion over the killings.

As per the police spokesperson, the slain militants were identified as LeT (TRF) commander Mehran Yaseen Shalla of Jamalatta Srinagar, Manzoor Ahmad Mir of Babhar Pulwama and Arafat Ahmad Sheikh of Nikloora Pulwama. DGP Dilbagh Singh on Thursday during a press conference in Jammu criticised former CM Mehbooba Mufti for raising suspicion over the killings of the militants.