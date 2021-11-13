Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ramban road accident: 3 dead, 11 injured as SUV plunges into gorge
chandigarh news

Ramban road accident: 3 dead, 11 injured as SUV plunges into gorge

Police said the Tata sumo, bearing registration number JK03 A /6391, on way to Banihal from Jammu, lost control and fell into a gorge at Samadhi Morh in Digdole area of Ramban; two passengers died on the spot while a critically injured passenger succumbed to his injuries later
The police officer said that the Tata Sumo was ferrying vendors, mostly from UP, when it plunged into a deep gorge.
Published on Nov 13, 2021 06:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Three persons died and 11 others were injured when a Tata Sumo plunged into a gorge in Ramban district on Saturday, said officials.

“About 10 am , a Tata sumo vehicle (JK03 A /6391), on way to Banihal from Jammu, lost control and fell into a gorge at Samadhi Morh in Digdole area of Ramban,” said a police officer. He said two passengers died on the spot while a critically injured passenger succumbed to his injuries later.

The deceased were identified as Gulzar, 19, son of Irfan, Sameer, 24, son of Tahir, and Ashu, 34 son of Zakir. They all hailed from Alam in Uttar Pradesh.

Two critically injured passengers, identified as Khaleeda and Ashu, were referred to Government Medical College, Jammu, where the latter died after sometime.

The police officer said that the Tata Sumo was ferrying vendors, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, when it plunged into a deep gorge.

The vehicle was being driven negligently and that led to the accident, he added.

Eleven injured have been hospitalised.

