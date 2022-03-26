Rampura Phul ex-municipal council chief, SHO clash at police station

BATHINDA: Former president of the Rampura Phul municipal council Surinder Bansal and station house officer (SHO) Manpreet Singh clashed at Rampura police station on Friday afternoon.

The SHO alleged that Bansal tore his uniform and punched him in the face. Bansal, who claimed to be a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also alleged being manhandled by the SHO at the police station. He also denied attacking the SHO.

Both were rushed to the government hospitals for medical examinations. According to Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal, close circuit television (CCTV) footage at the police station was scanned. The SHO suffered a cut on the face, she added.

She said a criminal case was being registered against Bansal under Section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

“Bansal had lodged a complaint against a watchman at his factory for being unruly. He was called to the police station in this connection where the investigating officer apprised him that the complaint against the watchman was fake. After that, Bansal hurled abuses at the police personnel and attacked the SHO,” said the SSP.

The SHO also retaliated and he should have controlled the situation in a better way, she said.

“A case would also be registered if Bansal submits a complaint,” she added.

A newly-elected AAP legislator from Rampura Phul Balkar Sidhu denied the claims that Bansal was an AAP leader.

“Even if he was associated with the party, the AAP government would have never supported such a trouble monger. Party condemns such a behavior at the police station,” he said.