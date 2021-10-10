Random Forays | Creative thinking a must for students

Creative learning is a rarity in our country as most schools and colleges emphasise on memorising bookish details over the years.

Rote learning had become so much a part of our existence that I still recall some of the rattas that I had rattled off in middle school! There were endless facts to be ingrained and all sorts of details to be inculcated in our growing years. Exactly how many of those came in handy during the exams or more importantly in life’s journey ahead is a debatable point. Indians have traditionally been brilliant at mental maths and multiplication as well as all forms of calculation. These skills have diminished in significance, ever since the all conquering technological gadgets have intruded into our existence. Basic knowledge and factual information are also available at the click of a button these days, with not much need for us to memorise dates et al. Mr Google and his extended family have ganged up to obviate the need for human beings to tax their brains beyond a point. Google maps make it unnecessary for us to ask anyone the route any more. The ubiquitous computer voice keeps us company more often than not.

Be that as it may, the left segment of the brain, which is the logical arena, need not be burdened too much any more. It is the right portion of the human brain, which is the creative realm, which needs to be put to use in order to enhance our lives on the whole.

“Creativity is intelligence having fun,” Albert Einstein had said. Anyone who has had brain waves, or inspirational ideas, while showering or while swaying to some music, would agree entirely with the great scientist. What is life, after all, without zing, oomph and pizzazz?

The newness of an unchartered course, the thrill of a hitherto unexperienced situation, the sheer fun that comes from heading into the unknown, is what enthrals those with a bit of heart.

Which is why we need to fine tune our educational paradigms in order to make our children really think in schools. Problem solving and project building are activities which can propel youngsters to potential greatness if they are a part and parcel of their school years.

Creative writing, art, music and even sports also require thinking patterns that are distinct from the norm. What is the point of scoring 99% marks in the board exams if the student knows nothing else?

Edward de Bono was on target when he said, “There is no doubt that creativity is the most important human resource of all. Without creativity there would be no progress and we would forever be repeating the same patterns.”

Our educators need to be injected with some enthusiasm and fervour in order for them to alter their mores to impart creative learning to their wards. No amount of policy making will do the trick unless teachers are well looked after and motivated to bring some more imagination and verve to their roles in the classroom.

Some pockets of excellence, have already been enabling students to delve into the world of creativity, across the land, but far more needs to be done. There is no incentive, no push, no reason, for a majority of educational institutions to deviate from the tried and tested dusty pathways.

The future of the world will depend on how well the youth will be able to combat crises of varied kinds which will doubtlessly spring up again and again. It will depend on their ability to stay innovative and ahead of the game. The success of individuals will also depend on their ability to break away from the hordes and blaze a trail of excellence in unheard of or rare fields of endeavour.

The world of tomorrow will belong to men and women with initiative and enterprise. It is time to start preparing our boys and girls for that tomorrow by tweaking our pedagogical norms and breaking the mould, if we can. Let us also have some fun in the process.

