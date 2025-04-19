Random Forays | Fathoming the new age lexicon

Hark, the newest era changeth everything! The point being that inexorable modifications are taking place in the way humanity lives, works, thrives and survives. And one of the most noticeable mutations in our existence is the manner in which we speak and write. Sentences like the first one above are in any case vestiges of the past. The problem is that any sentence which possesses structure, grammar and correctness in the old-world sense, might soon be of historic vintage as well! Devices called ‘tablets’ have easily overtaken their old-fashioned medicinal predecessors. The word ‘gay’ is no longer acceptable as a description for someone who is simply happy. (Shutterstock)

The usage, while texting, of convenient abbreviations, unrecognisable alterations and myriad emojis is now a rule, rather than an exception. But even more fundamental in scope are the new age avatars of words that we thought we knew well.

‘Concerning’ for instance, used to refer to the linkage with something or someone. Today the unrelated word ‘concern’ which was hitherto used in sentences like ‘his health was a matter of concern’, is actually being used in phrases like ‘the situation was concerning’ by which someone is trying to indicate that it was a worrying issue.

‘Upright’ is another word which has donned an action-packed avatar in current times. Instead of being an adjective to describe someone who is of high levels of rectitude or something that is erect, ‘upright’ is now found to be a verb. “Please upright your seat back, sir!”, the Indigo lady will urge you. That is, if you happened to recline it for a much needed short snooze.

To top even that, a top-notch, globally renowned coffee outlet has categorised a section of its sweetest fare as ‘decadent delights’. Now the term ‘sinful’ has been popularly used for some years to denote double chocolate desserts etc.

But to actually plummet to the level of ‘decadence’ and to shatter all notions of morality to smithereens while doing so, must take the cake! (Pun verily intended).

The relatively innocuous word ‘disruption’, with its hitherto somewhat destructive flavour has, today, been elevated to describe successful adventurism that has broken the mould in a positive sense. Thus, entrepreneurial innovators are proud to be classified as ‘disrupters’ of age-old norms in a ‘value adding’ sense.

Post-modern lexicon also includes several newborn ‘babies’. The above mentioned disruptions (in the old sense) are not the only trendy developments for us to keep pace with. Phrases like ‘I will uber it’ or ‘We can zomato for lunch’ are to do with commercial entities which have successfully made inroads into our vocabulary. Thus, ‘instagramming’ and ‘snapchatting’ are considered to be perfectly valid (even if actually burdensome) pursuits without the need for further elaboration.

Yes, the charm of a language does partly lie in its ability to evolve. With enhanced technology interventions and artificial intelligence enabled life styles which would be unrecognisable to time travellers from forty years ago, communication mores must necessarily modify themselves as well.

If batsmen have become ‘batters’ and chairmen have become ‘chairpersons’, it is actually a moment of victory for humanity since women have come to the fore, in every realm, like never before. And for words like ‘actresses’ and ‘waitresses’ to have become passe, indicates a globally acceptable forward-looking approach.

Yet, there is much to be said about savouring the purity of language as well. While it should be considered a personal choice for individuals to choose how they communicate, a certain modicum of universality is also required to be maintained.

The youth of today would do well to raise the levels of their cognisance and not be restricted by prevailing fads. By reading more books and by ‘consuming’ more of the written word, they will enhance their personalities, no end. Nobel Laureate Han Kang has spoken eloquently on why literature and books are so important for today’s youth. By delving into the pages of a literary work, they are actually diving deep into the mind of another being. And their own beings are transformed as a result.

While zippy jargon and flashy terminology are much needed today, the calming influence of timeless traditional language and thought must not be underestimated, either.

