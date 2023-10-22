Random forays: Toning down the jingoism in India

If there was to be a regulator for jingoism similar to the one used for ceiling fans, most Indians would turn it down from level five to one.

Social media has enabled mischief mongers to pollute thoughts of masses. (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The sheer viciousness of the approach that opposing entities adopt these days is galling. It is extremely disturbing and uncomfortable for common people to subsist in an atmosphere of hatred and vitriol. The current fad of acerbically playing up almost everything that remotely suits a dispensation’s agenda, strongly needs to be checked.

Social media has undoubtedly enabled trigger-happy mischief mongers to play havoc with the general mood. If a sense of sullenness, defeatism and despair exists in our age it is surely because of these unwanted rabble rousers.

Members of the forces of extremism, who are more loyal than the king, would almost be compelled to raise the volume, so to speak. But most people are uninterested in agendas and are swayed merely by trends and waves. They would discuss politics in their morning walks animatedly, but without rancour. Only the die-hards amongst them would pollute the serenity of a walkers’ park with their acidic views. The discomfort of the general masses stems from the fact that these opposing fundamentalists are present almost everywhere. And they are louder than everyone around them, for sure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

My own constituency in recent years, apolitical of course, has been the youth. And my worry is that they are growing up in undesirable ecosystems. The youthful ones across India are sharp, intelligent and eager to learn. They are also largely empathetic and kindhearted. Yet they often succumb to tendencies that border on the undesirable since they are being fed a diet of data that is antagonistic by nature. Such young ones are amenable either to goodness or to pernicious ways of thinking. What is needed is a climate of progress, positivity and togetherness.

If everyone is full of angst against other communities or people, how will any sense of harmony materialise in our world?

International skirmishes and more have been vitiating the globe for decades. Recent fracases are no exception. But the war of words and emotions can be toned down for sure. Awareness and understanding are missing largely but can be brought into the fray by agile minds who are visionary and forward looking.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Again, it is the leadership at all levels which must burden some responsibility. Simply by refraining from firing barbs helter-skelter, a leader can actually earn true goodwill. But who will advise these leaders accordingly?

Even at a micro level, it is often minor skirmishes that vitiate the atmosphere of a school, a college, an office or even a home. By indulging in constant criticism and uppity, irritable behaviour, perfectly happy relationships can be put to the severest of tests.

A resent visit to an airport presented before me two schools of thought, so to speak. One of the airline professionals I encountered was charming, pleasant and eager to put her best foot forward. Another was jumpy, almost arrogant and obstructionist. Attitudes which were 180 degree at variance with each other were in evidence on the same plane. Often it is an unconnected issue which makes people behave in a manner which is uncomfortable for onlookers. But if it becomes a habit, especially in a public dealing situation, it can be a gross deterrent to a successful life.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Everyone cannot be a saint. Human beings will have moods, lows and off days. But to be constantly looking for a fight or to be loudly critical inherently is an attitude that younger human beings will do well to avoid. Those who have already grown to a level where it is almost impossible to do so can only hope for some improvement and not an overhauling.

Be that as it may, the general atmosphere would be much more livable if people with angry posts on social media or the unabashed shouters on television would be boycotted or ignored by society.

Maybe the world needs a monitor for social media conduct, or a battery of them actually.

Those who repeatedly spoil our evenings or even mornings by being insufferably horrendous on air should be shown the red card and sent off!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON