Ranjeet Singh murder case: HC reserve plea for final order

The Punjab and Haryana high court bench on Friday reserved its judgment on a plea seeking transfer of trial against former Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the murder case of one Ranjeet Singh.

After hearing all the parties, the HC bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan reserved the order.

Ranjit Singh’s son Jagseer Singh had approached the HC in August seeking directions for transfer of the case to any other court in the region. The murder was committed in 2002.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ranjit Singh was murdered as Ram Rahim suspected that he was behind the circulation of an anonymous letter on sexual exploitation of female disciples on Dera premises.

The son had questioned adjournments granted by the CBI judge a number of times since joining and levelled allegations against a CBI public prosecutor for “interfering” in the “administration of justice” and “influencing” the proceedings. The CBI has denied allegations against its public prosecutor.

Acting on the plea, on August 24 the HC had restrained the special CBI court, Panchkula, from pronouncing the final verdict, two days before the final order.