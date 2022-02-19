Ranji Trophy: Captain Manan Vohra’s ton propels Chandigarh

Led by a superb century from captain Manan Vohra (110 from 167 balls), Chandigarh were 200/6 at the end of Day 2 in their first innings in reply to Hyderabad’s total of 347 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy game being played at the Vishak Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar on Friday. With four wickets in hand, Chandigarh trail by 147 runs.

Earlier, Hyderabad added 77 runs to their overnight score of 270/7, with fine contributions from tailenders Tanay Thyagarajan (38), Mickel Jaiswal (24) and Chama Miland (28). Chandigarh medium-pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu (4/80) emerged as the pick of the bowlers, followed by Rajangad (2/44) and Gaurav Gambhir (2/76).

Chandigarh got off to a miserable start as Sarul Kanwar was injured in the second over and was retired hurt. Later, Arslan Khan (1) and Gaurav Puri (2) succumbed to Hyderabad’s pace attack of Rakshann Readdi in his very first spell with 26/2 on the board. Arjit Singh, playing his first Ranji Trophy match, gelled well with Manan to stitch a 69-run partnership. Thyagarajan dismissed Arjit who made 31 runs off 53 balls. At one point, Chandigarh were at 95/3, when Rakshan Readdi in the 33rd over sent back Ankit Kaushik (1) and vice-captain Gurindra Singh (0) in his two consecutive deliveries to make it 110/5. Thereafter, Rajangad joined Manan and the duo added 90 runs to revive the Chandigarh innings.

In the last over of the day, Manan was well trapped by Tyagarajan for LBW with 200/6 on the board. Rajangad was unbeaten on 39 when stumps were drawn.

Prabhsimran, Abhishek bolster Punjab

Riding high on knocks from captain Abhishek Sharma (98) and Prabhsimran Singh (123), Punjab scored 393/4 on Day 2 in their first innings on Day 2 in reply to Himachal Pradesh’s total of 354 in the Ranji Trophy game being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Friday.

Baltej Singh (5 for 61) and Mayank Markande (2 for 68) were the most successful wicket-takers for Punjab.

Replying, Prabhsimran Singh scored 123 off 138 with 21 boundaries and one six and Abhishek Sharma made 98 off 101 with nine boundaries and five sixes for Punjab. Mandeep Singh, 62* off 123 with four boundaries and Anmol Malhotra, unbeaten 23* off 53 with two boundaries, were on the crease.