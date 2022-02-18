Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh fast bowlers restrict Hyderabad to 270 on Day 1

Riding high on impressive performances from medium-pacers Jagjit Singh Sandhu and Rajangad Bawa, Chandigarh restricted Hyderabad at 270/7 on day 1 of their Ranji Trophy tie at the Vikash Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar.

U-19 World Cup star Rajangad Bawa made a successful first-class debut taking a wicket on the first ball of his first over, dismissing Tanmay Aggarwal at 16. He claimed his second wicket by sending Akshath Reddy back to the pavilion at 28.

Hanuma Vihari’s fine innings of 59 runs by Hanuma Vihari saved the day for Hyderabad after the initial setbacks.

Vihari, along with Tilak Varma steered the innings with a 51-run partnership, which was ended by Jagjit Singh Sandhu in 39th over when he dismissed the latter.

Himalay Agarwal and Vihari once again indulged in damage control, building a 51-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Later, in the 51st over, off-spinner Gaurav Gambhir outwitted Agarwal, dismissing him for 20 with the scorecard reading 150.

Vihari, who completed his half-century at a strike rate of about 44, continued to hold the fort until the 65th over. Vihari contributed 59 runs off 134, smashing eight boundaries.

Thereafter, Jagjit dismissed two batsmen–Prateek Reddy for 36 and Ravi Teja for 32 in succession. Arjit Singh took five catches behind the stumps.

Unbeaten Tanay Thyagarajan at 20 and Mickil Jaiswal at 12 are at the crease for Hyderabad. Jagjit (3/50) emerged as the successful bowler of the day, followed by Rajangad (2/43) and Gaurav (2/66).

HP finish day 1 at 324/6 against Punjab

Led by Ankit Kalsi, who hit an impressive 88, Akash Vashisht, 78, and Raghav Dhawan, 73, knicks, Himachal Pradesh scored 324/6 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy tie against Punjab at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl. The HPCA scored 324 for 6 in 90 overs. Leg-spinner Mayank Markande took two wickets for Punjab while Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurkeerat Mann pocketed one dismissal each.