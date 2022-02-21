Ranji Trophy: Hyderabad beat Chandigarh by 217 runs

Led by Ravi Teja’s spell (6/41) in the second innings, Hyderabad recorded a fine 217-run win over Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy match played at the Vikash Cricket Ground in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Chasing a target of 400 runs, Chandigarh managed to score only 183 in its second innings.

In reply to Hyderabad’s first innings total of 347, Chandigarh managed 216, which helped the two times champion gain a 131 runs lead. Hyderabad declared their second innings for 269 at the loss of eight wickets, posing a mammoth target of 400 for their opponents.

Chandigarh, while resuming its overnight score of 21 for two, fell cheaply when Gaurav Gambhir (7) lost his wicket after adding only four to the team score. Later, Arslan Khan and captain Manan Vohra added 71 runs for the fourth wicket to repair the loss. Manan (22), who scored a century in the first innings, failed to make a big score this time and was dismissed by Rakshan Reddy with 96 for four on the board. Three overs later, Tanay Thyagarajan marked the end of a valiant inning of Arslan Khan (68 runs off 90 balls) sending half of the side to pavilion at 108.

Ravi Teja continued to demolish the UT innings when he sent back wicket-keeper batsman Arjit Singh (4) cheaply leaving the side at 115 for six. The team’s last hopes Ankit Kaushik and Rajangad Bawa took the score to 182 with a partnership of 67, but the team collapsed after Ravi sent Ankit (32) packing. Chandigarh bundled out for mere 183 in 51st over. Chandigarh will play its next match against Baroda from February 24.

Punjab take three points in drawn tie

Punjab bagged three points in a drawn game against Himachal Pradesh after taking a first innings lead at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday. Himachal started the innings from the overnight score of 151 runs for five wickets in 49.5 overs and scored 402 runs after losing eight wickets in 115.4 overs at the end of last day’s play. Batsmen AP Vashisht scored 140 runs off 196 balls and PM Thakur remained unbeaten at 103 runs off 163 balls in Himachal’s second innings. Himachal had scored 354 runs in their first innings. In reply, Punjab had amassed 526 runs, taking 172-run first innings lead.

For Punjab, leg-spinner Mayank Markande claimed 3 wickets for 103 runs and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets for 78 runs were the most successful wicket takers for Punjab.