Ranjit Chautala announces to contest from Rania

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala on Monday hit out at Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda, who heads the Haryana Lokhit Party (HLP), for declaring his nephew Dhawal Kanda as his party’s candidate from the Rania assembly seat in Sirsa. Ranjit announced to contest the assembly polls from the Rania assembly seat in Sirsa on BJP ticket, adding that if he did not get the ticket due to some circumstances, he will fight as an Independent. (File photo)

Ranjit, an independent MLA from Rania is power and jails minister in the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government, and he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls on BJP’s ticket from Hisar. Ranjit has already announced to contest the assembly polls from Rania on BJP’s ticket, but the HLP had announced to field Dhawal Kanda, who is son of Gopal Kanda’s younger brother Gobind Kanda, from Rania. Earlier this month, Nayab Saini announced that the BJP will fight the assembly polls in alliance with Kanda’s HLP.

Addressing workers in Rania, Ranjit claimed that he will contest the upcoming assembly polls from Rania on BJP’s ticket and the saffron party will give only Sirsa assembly seat to Gopal Kanda in alliance.

“Gopal Kanda has no influence in Sirsa, and he will face defeat in the assembly polls. I had spoken to senior BJP leaders who told me that the party will give only the Sirsa assembly seat to Gopal Kanda. I will surely contest the election from Rania on BJP’s ticket and If I did not get a seat due to some other reasons, I will contest as an Independent,” he said.

Speaking on Ranjit’s meeting, BJP Sirsa district chief Shispal Kambhoj said that the party workers were not invited by Ranjit, and it was his workers’ meeting only. He refused to speak more on this issue.