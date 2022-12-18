Rape accused arrested on his wedding day in Rohtak

Police on Friday evening arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor from his wedding. A case had earlier been registered against the accused on the complaint filed by a 17-year-old girl from Rohtak.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim in her, in her December 14 complaint to the police, alleged that the accused man, who hails from Jhajjar, lived in her neighbour in Rohtak barged into her house two months ago and raped her.

“He threatened to kill me if I revealed the incident to anyone. His marriage was scheduled and was tying the knot after leaving me pregnant,” she added.

Also Read | Legislature must consider concern over age of consent under Pocso: CJI

Police officials said the victim had refused an abortion.

Giving out details, Pramila, station house officer (SHO) at Rohtak women’s police station, said they had booked the accused for rape and under other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the victim underwent a medical examination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The accused was arrested on his wedding day and we have sent him to judicial custody. His marriage could not be solemnised,” the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON