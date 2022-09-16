Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rape accused flees; 2 Hisar cops suspended

Published on Sep 16, 2022 08:30 PM IST

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said rape accused Kuldeep Kumar was taken to the civil hospital on September 14 for the medical check-up and he fled from the spot

Hisar superintendent of police Lokender Singh on Friday placed woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharshana and constable Rajbir under suspension for their negligence after a rape accused fled. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Lokender Singh on Friday placed woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharshana and constable Rajbir under suspension for their negligence after a rape accused fled from the civil hospital where he was taken for medical check-up on September 14.

Hisar police spokesperson Vikas Kumar said, “Accused Kuldeep Kumar was taken to the civil hospital on September 14 for the medical check-up and he fled from the spot.”

“The SP has put an ASI and a constable under suspension after finding negligence on their part. We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” he added.

