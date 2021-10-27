Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Rape accused found ‘murdered’ in Kaithal village
Rape accused found ‘murdered’ in Kaithal village

It has been alleged that the rape accused was strangulated to death with a scarf hours after it was alleged that he had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Kaithal village
Police have not ruled out the possibility that he may have died by suicide; his kin have alleged that he was murdered by the 12-year-old rape victim’s family in Kaithal village. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 02:34 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Hours after being booked for raping a 12-year-old girl, a man was found dead in a village under the Siwan police station of Kaithal district on Tuesday.

The aunt of the victim has accused the minor girl’s family members of murder and has registered an FIR against three people, including a woman. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

It has been alleged that the rape accused was strangulated to death with a scarf, but the post mortem report is still awaited. Siwan police station in-charge Rajphool said a few hours before his death, a woman had accused the victim of raping her 12-year-old daughter after breaking into their house on October 25.

The police had booked him under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Rajphool says the police have not ruled out the possibility that he may have died by suicide. The minor girl was also sent for medical examination.

