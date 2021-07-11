Rape allegations against MLA Bains: Police claim FIR delayed due to power cut, SAD leaders offer generator

High drama was witnessed at the Division 6 police station after the woman who has levelled rape allegations against Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjit Singh Bains and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) supporters staged a protest and demanded that an FIR be registered against the MLA from Atam Nagar constituency on Saturday morning.

The 44-year-old complainant refused to leave the police station until the LIP chief was booked as per the July 7 directions of a local court. The police, however, said they could not register an FIR as the power supply of the area had been disrupted. However, SAD leaders were not placated. Former SAD MLA Harish Rai Dhanda, an advocate, who was accompanying the complainant, offered to arrange a generator for the police station to facilitate the process.

Later, the cops claimed that the computer system had developed a snag, due to which they could not lodge an FIR. In response, Dhanda along with SAD workers raised slogans against the police.

They alleged that the police were not lodging an FIR on behest of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Dhanda said, “Despite the court’s directions, the police are dilly dallying so as to favour Bains. This amounts to contempt of court.”

He alleged that the police officers concerned had gone on leave till Monday to escape questions. “Bains knows that the police will not lodge an FIR against him. Thus, he has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking stay on the local court’s orders.”

The woman said she had filed a complaint against Bains six months ago and had been protesting outside commissioner of police Rakesh Agrawal’s office for five months, to no avail. “Even after the court directed the cops to lodge an FIR, they are still reluctant to do the needful,” she said.

Inspector Sukhwinder Singh, who was holding charge of the police station in absence of station house officer Amandeep Singh Brar, said they had received the court orders two days ago. The court has ordered the police to file a status report in the case till July 15. “We will lodge an FIR as soon as the system resumes,” he added.