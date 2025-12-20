Rape case: AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra declared proclaimed offender

A local court in Patiala on Saturday declared Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra a proclaimed offender (PO) after he failed to appear in a rape case despite repeated summons, and is currently believed to be hiding in Australia. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra has been absconding for over three months since a Zirakpur-based woman lodged a complaint on September 1, accusing him of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. An FIR was registered under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station. (HT File)

Judicial magistrate (first class) Harjot Singh Gill also ordered the start of separate proceedings under Section 85 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows courts to attach movable and immovable properties of absconding accused persons to compel their appearance.

Pathanmajra, the MLA from Sanaur constituency, has been absconding for over three months since a Zirakpur-based woman lodged a complaint on September 1, accusing him of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation. An FIR was registered under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Civil Lines police station.

Officials familiar with the matter said the MLA escaped to Nepal by road to avoid arrest due to a lookout notice and then flew to Australia, where he is currently believed to be staying. Pathanmajra already held an Australian visa and had travelled there frequently in the past.

In a television interview, the absconding legislator claimed he would return to India only after securing bail. “I have already applied for bail in the Punjab and Haryana high court. Once I get bail, I will return,” he had said.

The court had earlier initiated proclamation proceedings under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on October 15 after the accused repeatedly failed to join the investigation. A proclamation notice was pasted outside his residence at Pathanmajra village in Patiala district, directing him to appear before the court by November 12, failing which he would be declared a proclaimed person.

“As the stipulated period of 30 days has already expired, accused Harmeet Singh, resident of village Pathanmajra, district Patiala, is hereby declared a proclaimed person,” the court order stated, directing that necessary intimation be given to the concerned police station.

While declaring him PO, the court also ordered the registration of separate proceedings under Section 85 BNSS. “The proceedings under Section 85 BNSS be registered as criminal miscellaneous on the CIS system and notice to the investigating officer be issued for January 31, 2026, with directions to place on record the list of property of proclaimed person Harmeet Singh,” the order added.

According to officials, Pathanmajra fled from the residence of his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi in Dabri village, Karnal, on September 2, minutes before a Punjab Police team arrived to arrest him. The Haryana Police later registered a separate case against the MLA and his relative for obstruction of duty and facilitating escape.