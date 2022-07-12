Rape case: Former MLA Bains, 4 others surrender in Ludhiana court
Former MLA and chief of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) Simarjeet Singh Bains, 52, along with his brother and three others surrendered before a Ludhiana court on Monday in a rape case. Bains and his aides were avoiding the police for the past one year since an FIR was lodged against them at the Division Number 6 police station in Ludhiana.
The others who have surrendered in the court are his brother Paramjit Singh Bains, alias Pamma, his employee Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur. His brother Karamjit Singh Bains and aide Sukhchain Singh were already arrested by the police.
The Division Number 6 police sought the remand of the accused citing identification of locations and recovery of mobile phones used by the accused. The court sent the accused to three days police remand.
Ludhiana joint commissioner of police (rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar said Simarjeet Singh Bains along with four others surrendered in the court on Monday.
He said as they came to know about it, they moved an application in the court seeking police remand of the accused.
Minutes before the surrender, Simarjeet shared a post on his Facebook page. He stated that he said it before and will say it again. They have full faith in the judicial system of the court. He also mentioned that he has surrendered in the Ludhiana court as per court orders and the truth will come out very soon.
Earlier, the police had arrested two accused in the case – the former MLA’s brother Karamjit Bains on July 2 and his close aide Sukhchain Singh on July 4. Both the accused were sent to Ludhiana central jail on judicial remand.
On April 12, judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur had declared Bains a proclaimed offender in the rape case after he neither appeared before the court nor responded to warrants. On April 21, a case was registered against him for “non-appearance in response to a proclamation”.
The 44-year-old complainant had stated that Simarjeet had raped her multiple times after she had approached him for help in a property dispute case. Though the woman lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, a first information report (FIR) was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Simarjeet, his two brothers Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasvir Kaur.
They were booked under Sections 376 (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at division Number 6 police station.
-
Jalandhar: Cash, electronic appliances stolen from online firm’s warehouse
Cash worth Rs 1.25 lakh, CCTV DVR and electronic appliances were stolen from a warehouse of an online shopping company. A similar robbery happened in the same warehouse a month ago also. Warehouse manager Jaspreet Singh stated that he left the warehouse last night after locking it. When he reached the warehouse in the morning, the shutters and locks were broken.
-
Special Lok Adalat in Chandigarh for disposal of traffic challans on July 16
A special Lok Adalat for the disposal of nearly 7,400 traffic challans issued during the lockdown period in 2020 and 2021 will be organised at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, from 9.30 am onwards on July 16. During the lockdown period, 2,281 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police and notices regarding their auction were sent to the registered vehicle owners.
-
Former Himachal MLA Mast Ram dies by suicide in Mandi hotel
Former Karsog legislator Mast Ram was found hanging in the room of a hotel in Sundernagar, Mandi, on Monday afternoon. The 75-year-old left a suicide note, stating “personal reasons” for taking the extreme step. Mast Ram, who wanted to contest elections for the Vidhan Sabha, was actively running a political campaign in Karsog. The politician had checked into a hotel near the Bhakra Beas Management Board reservoir in Sundernagar on June 10 (Sunday).
-
Chandigarh man held for duping residents with job offers
Police's cybercrime investigation cell (CCIC) arrested a Desumajra resident for allegedly duping people by sending out fake appointment letters. The accused, Naresh Kumar, 35, of Desumajra in Kharar, was on Monday produced before the court and sent to a two-day police remand. Police had registered a case on June 24, on the complaint of Sejal Dhanta of Chandigarh, who alleged being duped of ₹8,500 in lieu of a job.
-
Chandigarh MC placates garbage collectors, work to resume after one-day strike
Following a day-long strike over the municipal corporation's alleged failure to honour the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with them about two years ago, the city's door-to-door garbage collectors on Monday evening decided to return to work from Tuesday after meeting the MC officials. The workers instead parked the MC's garbage-lifting vehicles in their allotted sectors, but did not go visit any houses to collect garbage.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics