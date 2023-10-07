Rape case: Simarjeet Bains seeks probe documents, approaches HC

Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains has approached the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking probe documents from the police in connection with 2021 rape FIR against him.

Lok Insaaf Party leader Simarjeet Singh Bains (File)

The plea was taken up by the bench of justice Vikas Bahl on Friday, but the hearing was deferred to October 9.

The plea demands that the police be directed to supply documents/inquiry reports conducted by the police and evidence collected after filing of the complaint by the woman before the court in her initial complaint to the court. The FIR in this case was registered on the intervention of a trial court.

The plea further pleads that during the pendency of this petition in the high court, the trial court proceedings should be stayed.

The FIR was registered on the allegations of a 45-year-old woman, a widow, in Ludhiana on July 10, 2021 after an order by a local court. The woman alleged that she had come in contact with the former MLA in a property dispute case but she was trapped and later in 2020, she was raped by the MLA on multiple occasions.

