Rape on pretext of marriage: Ferozepur court orders framing of charges against army major

An army major was booked for raping a woman on pretext of marriage on the orders of a local court on Tuesday night.

A 30-year-old woman, a resident of Ferozepur, filed a complaint against the major, who hails from Ludhiana, in the in the court of judicial magistrate first class Balwinder Kaur Dhaliwal saying she had become acquainted with the major in 2016 when he was posted in the district. She alleged that he raped her on pretext of marriage on several occasions, but later married someone else.

She alleged she had approached the local police with her complaint, but they did not lodge a complaint. She later took up the matter with the State Human Rights Commission, which asked the Ferozepur police to probe the matter. “Instead of facilitating justice, the police pressured me to strike a compromise with the accused,” she pleaded.

In the meantime, the JMIC ordered that the Ferozepur senior superintendent of police register a case against the accused under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 507 (criminal intimidation),509 (insult a woman’s modesty) and 511 (committing offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Information Technology Act, 2000.