Ludhiana | Man rapes former classmate, booked

The sadar police have booked a man for raping his former classmate in Guru Nanak Colony. The accused has been identified as Manmeet Singh of Guru Nanak Colony. The girl stated that the accused was her good friend and also lived nearby. She added that when she was alone at home on May 28, he raped her.

Wife, four other booked for abetment after auto driver ends life

Ludhiana The Haibowal police on Thursday lodged an FIR against a woman and her family members for abetment to suicide after her husband ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at Haidar Enclave in Haibowal. The victim, 47, was an auto driver. The FIR has been lodged against his wife, her mother, father, brother and sister-in-law. The couple had three children. The case was registered based on the statement of the victim’s brother. The complainant alleged that his brother’s wife used to harass him. He added that his brother was saving money to pay the instalments for his auto-rickshaw, but his wife used to spend it on unnecessary things or give it to her family. He said that a few days back, his wife had left the house following a spat, which left his brother upset. On Thursday, he hung himself from the ceiling fan.

PAU student awarded scholarship by Oz varsity

Ludhiana

Mansi Goyal, a student of MSc chemistry (2018 batch), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded supervisor scholarship and QUT tuition fee sponsorship by the School of Mechanical, Medical and Process Engineering, Queensland University of Technology, Australia.

Goyal has been awarded the scholarship for pursuing PhD with an annual stipend of AU$ 28,854 for three years. She will work on “Transforming organic wastes from red meat processing into engineered hydrochars for soil amendment”.

Goyal did her master’s under the guidance of Ramandeep Kaur Mankoo, assistant professor, department of chemistry, PAU.