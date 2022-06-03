Ludhiana | Man rapes former classmate, booked
The sadar police have booked a man for raping his former classmate in Guru Nanak Colony. The accused has been identified as Manmeet Singh of Guru Nanak Colony. The girl stated that the accused was her good friend and also lived nearby. She added that when she was alone at home on May 28, he raped her.
More news in brief
Wife, four other booked for abetment after auto driver ends life
PAU student awarded scholarship by Oz varsity
Mansi Goyal, a student of MSc chemistry (2018 batch), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been awarded supervisor scholarship and QUT tuition fee sponsorship by the School of Mechanical, Medical and Process Engineering, Queensland University of Technology, Australia.
Goyal has been awarded the scholarship for pursuing PhD with an annual stipend of AU$ 28,854 for three years. She will work on “Transforming organic wastes from red meat processing into engineered hydrochars for soil amendment”.
Goyal did her master’s under the guidance of Ramandeep Kaur Mankoo, assistant professor, department of chemistry, PAU.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
