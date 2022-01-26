Rapid antigen test rates capped at 100 in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday slashed the charges for Covid-19 rapid antigen tests at private hospitals and laboratories.

The prescribed charges have been reduced to ₹100 from ₹350. The price of RT-PCR test remains the same, at ₹299.

In case sample is collected from home, private laboratories may charge up to ₹200 per test in addition to the capped rates.

Panchkula: Get lab reports online

People undergoing medical tests at the Panchkula civil hospital can now download their reports online.

Chief medical officer Dr Mukta Kumar said the new facility will help people avoid standing in long queues to get their lab reports.

To download the report, go to the website eupchaarharyana.org.in and then to the “Diagnostic Reports” tab. Enter the UHID, click on send OTP and enter it to proceed.

Post OTP verification, the reports will be available under the report list and can be downloaded.