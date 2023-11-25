Rare snake seized in Yamunanagar, 4 held

A joint team of the wild life department and the police arrested four men for allegedly smuggling a rare snake, from Chhachhrauli town of Yamunanagar district on Friday.

They were identified as Ram Singh of Sadhaura town in the district, Kuldeep, Mohit and Sagar, all natives of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Officials said that they have recovered a Red Sand Boa (Eryx johnii), a non-venomous species widely traded illegally in the Indian sub-continent.

Jaivinder Nehra, wildlife inspector, Kalesar said that a local team was constituted after a tip-off regarding the snake smuggling.

A case was registered under the Wild Life Protection Act and the accused were produced before a special environment court in Kurukshetra and sent to judicial custody.

“The investigation is underway to determine if the snake was smuggled earlier as well or they found it anywhere. The exact cost is unknown, but they disclosed that it was being sold for ₹1 crore. It was being sold a few days back as well, but the deal failed to reach out,” Nehra told the reporters.

