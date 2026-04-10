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Rat burrows trigger road cave-in, civic body carries out repairs in Ludhiana

The road has seven manholes and following the incident, the operations and maintenance wing of the civic body conducted camera inspections of the remaining six

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 05:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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A portion of a road near Arya School Road, close to Sabzi Mandi, caved in on Thursday morning, posing a serious risk to commuters during peak hours.

The cave in near Arya School Road in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Municipal corporation officials said the cave-in was triggered by the collapse of a manhole wall beneath the road, which had been weakened by rat burrows.

“When we inspected the spot, we found that rats had made holes in the wall, leading to its collapse and the road caving in above that section,” said junior engineer Himanshu Sharma, who supervised the repair work.

“The damaged wall has been repaired and the cavity temporarily covered. We removed the lintel and fixed the wall. The hole has been covered for now and will be sealed with asphalt on Friday,” he added.

The road has seven manholes and following the incident, the operations and maintenance wing of the civic body conducted camera inspections of the remaining six. Officials said no burrows or signs of infestation were found in them.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rat burrows trigger road cave-in, civic body carries out repairs in Ludhiana
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Rat burrows trigger road cave-in, civic body carries out repairs in Ludhiana
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